Jellyfish Can't Swim at Night Subbed Trailer Released (Exclusive)

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night promises to bring a bright new story to anime fans. This year, Studio Doga Kobo and Sentai Filmworks will bring the original series to life. Now, ComicBook has the honor of sharing its official subbed trailer with the world, so you can get a first look at Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night above.

As you can see, the original anime is bright and features plenty of colorful animation under the care of director Ryohei Takeshita. Yuki Yaku oversaw the series composition, and as the trailer notes, JELEE came up with the premise of Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night. Other artists like popman3580 and Junichiro Taniguchi came together to bring this anime to life.

Of course, HIDIVE will be the exclusive home of Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night. Fans will be able to check out the simulcast once it begins on April 7th.

Once you fall for the anime, there is even more content on the horizon. Kodansha Comics has ordered a manga that will adapt Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night. Niko Fujii will oversee the manga's art on Magazine Pocket. So for anyone wanting to know more about the HIDIVE exclusive, you can read up on the anime's official synopsis below:

"Four girls, "Yoru Mitsuki", an illustrator who stops drawing, "Nonoka Tachibana", a former idol who wants to prove herself with singing, "Nox Ryūgasaki", a self-proclaimed "the strongest" VTuber, and "Kimura-chan", a mysterious composer who wants to support her favourite person, together form an anonymous artist group, JELEE."

