The Simpsons Movie Sequel Rumored to Be in the Works

The Simpsons fans have been hoping to see a second movie ever since a sequel was teased during the credits of The Simpsons Movie, and a sequel might actually be in the works according to a new rumor! The Simpsons hit the big screen with their very first movie outing back in 2007, and was such a hit that fans have been hoping to see another one ever since. It's become such a topic that a sequel was even joked about in other Matt Groening shows like Futurama, and talk of a new The Simpsons movie has been floating around even more so in the last few years.

Talks of a potential The Simpsons Movie sequel has been heating up ever since 20th Century Fox was bought by Disney with those behind the scenes noting how they still had hope for one to happen considering how far talks had gone before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and a new rumor relayed by noted Hollywood scooper Jeff Snieder stated that 20th Century Fox wants James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and the staff behind the series to start working on a new sequel.

The Simpsons Movie Sequel?

As relayed in Snieder's piece, 20th Century Fox is rumored to be financing James L. Brooks' new film, Ella McKay, (who will be starring Emma Mackey as a young politician juggling life while preparing to take over as Governor) as a way to help potentially convince Brooks to work on a new The Simpsons Movie. It's only the first step in a larger production process even if Brooks agrees, but it is something that has had interest at least from the creative side of things for quite a while.

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean previously told ComicBook.com that talk of a new The Simpsons Movie had happened prior to the pandemic, "We were really talking about it a lot before the pandemic. And now I think just as a caution, I want to see how movies and, specifically, animated movies come back, because I wouldn't want to do it just as a streaming experience," Jean told with ComicBook.com. "We really want it to be a theatrical movie because that was the point of the first one, it was a thing you couldn't get anywhere else. I'm going to movies, I'm vaccinated. I'm really rooting for the movie industry, but I want to see what, personally, the landscape is. And then they also have so many great movies, I think they have five Avatar movies, five Star Wars movies in waiting ... so they have a lot to roll out and we're going to go see Black Widow this weekend. I'm going to support the theater, even though I have Disney+."

