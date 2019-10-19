John Cho Breaks Silence on Cowboy Bebop On-Set Injury

With anime adaptations increasing over the last few years in both amount and quality, a lot of attention was directed at Netflix’s recently announced live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite Cowboy Bebop series. Things were looking well when the production of the series officially kicked off, and the announcement helped grease the wheels when Ein was confirmed to be a Corgi in the new series as well. But a recent report has set things back as production for the series has been temporarily halted following an on-set injury for John Cho.

Though it might seem like a rough knee injury that’s going to take some time to recover from, John Cho — who stars in the new series as Spike Spiegel — took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes and revealed he’s in good spirits heading into the recovery process, “‘Water can flow or it can crash.’ – Bruce Lee. Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cho (@johnthecho) on Oct 18, 2019 at 4:11pm PDT

A recent report revealed that Cho had suffered a knee-injury during a “freak accident” during the last take of a “routine and well-rehearsed” scene. The injury requires surgery, and Cho has been flown back to the United States for the extended recovery period. Production has been halted for the Netflix for the next 7-9 months, and is expected to resume following a clean bill of health.

The Cowboy Bebop live-action series will be a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. The series has been confirmed to run for 10 episodes, and Alex Garcia Lopez (Marvel’s Daredevil) will direct the first two episodes. Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) has been confirmed to write the first episode. The currently confirmed cast for the new series includes the John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell as Vicious.

Director of the original series, Shinichiro Watanabe, will be serving as a consultant on the new project. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as executive producers, and Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki from the original anime’s studio Sunrise will also executive produce as well.

Netflix officially describes the new series as such, “Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world…for the right price.”