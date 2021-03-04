John Wick Writer and Amazon Studios to Make Hellsing Movie

✖

It looks like Hellsing is ready to come to life yet again, and the series will be aiming for a live-action return. According to a new report from Deadline, Derek Kolstad of John Wick is working with Amazon Studios to adapt the hit horror manga. The pair are working to turn the manga into a live-action feature film rather than a television series.

Kolstad was quick to comment on the report once it went live. It was there the John Wick screenwriter shared his love for the manga, and it turns out he's been a fan of Hellsing for years.

(Photo: Shonen Gahosha)

"Ever since my brother introduced me to the Hellsing manga and anime some years ago, I’ve been obsessed with adapting it,” Kolstad shared in a new statement. “And when Mike Callaghan and his team managed to secure the rights to then partner us up with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Amazon, I mean -damn, dude- this is a dream.”

If you are not familiar with Hellsing, the manga was created by Kouta Hirano back in 1997. The horror series is now viewed as a classic of the genre, and its take on the supernatural has endeared generations of fans. Hellsing reimagines Dracula as an agent named Alucard who works for The Hellsing Organization. The group operates under Abraham Van Hellsing's line, and it aims to protect all of England from supernatural threats. But when a new recruit named Seras Victoria enters the fray, things get wild for Alucard and his team.

Mike Callaghan, one of the film's producers, assured fans in his own statement that he takes Hellsing seriously. He worked tirelessly to secure rights for the hit manga, and he believes Amazon Studios has the means necessary to do Alucard justice.

“I’ve always loved the vampire genre, especially when a creator is able to put their own unique spin on it, so when Derek introduced me to Alucard and the Hellsing Organization, I knew we had something special in that tradition,” Callaghan shared. “Kouta Hirano’s gonzo reimagining of the Dracula-Van Helsing mythology is an exhilarating, quirky mashup of action and horror that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. We are incredibly excited to partner with Brian and Fred at Automatik and that Amazon is on board to help us bring the wit and madness of ‘Hellsing’ to life on screen.”

At this point, no further information is available on Hellsing, but fans are eager to learn more about casting and production as it moves though development.

What do you make of this update? Are you interested in this Hellsing adaptation...?