JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Partners With Godiva For Stand-Based Chocolate

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has seen the Joestars traveling to countless countries throughout their journeys, and while we haven't seen many crossovers between the Stand users and the anime characters that populate the medium, the anime franchise from Hirohiko Araki has shared many product crossovers in its past. Now, the Joestar generations are teaming up with the chocolate producers at Godiva to help in creating a new candy line that features all the franchise's top players together once again.

Currently, the main story populating Joestar fans' attention is Netflix's Stone Ocean anime adaptation, with David Production returning once again to the television series that recently celebrated its tenth anniversary following the seasons including Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and its latest prison-focused run. The upcoming candy line will arrive in Japan on November 1st, with "Godiva x JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" seeking to sell both six-piece and twelve-piece packages. While each candy line doesn't focus on a particular season, the chocolate is arranged from popular symbols that appeared throughout the season including Dio's Stone Mask, the hand symbol on Jotaro's hat, and Jolyne's patented heart.

All Star Battle, Chocolate Version

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure x Godiva crossover shared a first look at the chocolate packaging and designs of the candies themselves, with the producers of the confectionaries modeling its products from the world of the Joestars:

The final episodes of Stone Ocean will arrive this winter on Netflix, though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga has yet to reveal when the next entry from Hirohiko Araki, JoJo Lands, will arrive. With both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion taking place in a new reality different from the ones that introduced anime fans to the Joestars, it might not be too surprising to see the trend continue in the upcoming Part Nine.

With the Stone Ocean being split into three parts for its anime adaptation, the final episodes will be some of the wildest installments of the anime franchise to date. Nothing will ever be the same for the Joestars once Jolyne finishes her fight against Pucci and his dream of attaining heaven.

