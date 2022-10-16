JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Uncover a Long-Lost Mario Crossover

When it comes to anime, there are more voice actors circling the industry than fans can count. Whether we're talking subbed or dubbed content, the industry is always looking for talent, and some voice actors have made a name for themselves thanks to their characters. Legends like Charles Martinet top that list, and now, fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are geeking out over the star's resurfaced history with the anime.

Over on social media, JoJo began trending recently with help from Nintendo of all things. After the company put out its trailer for Illumination's Mario movie, netizens had little to buzz about but the character. Of course, this brought up Martinet as he voices the plumber, and JoJo surfaced its own run-in with the actor before long. After all, the actor did work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure decades ago, and it seems a good few fans forgot.

A Blast From the Past

As you can see here, Martinet lent his voice to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure well before the franchise took off in the United States. He took part in the IP's original anime OVAs as he voiced Senator Wilson Philips as well as Speedwagon Foundation Pilot. These roles went live in 1994, and as you can imagine, his role in JoJo was left to the history books.

READ MORE: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Welcomes Its 10th Anniversary | JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Confirms Stone Ocean's Finale Release Date

Now, anime fans are revisiting his take on the series, and Martinet's performance is just as good as we'd hoped. His role in JoJo marked the star's first anime outing, and it was his only foray into the industry for decades. This year, that all changed as Martinet joined Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as Magenta. And if we're lucky, some future anime dubs will snag Martinet down the line!

What do you think about this JoJo throwback? Do you want to see Martinet tackle more roles in anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.