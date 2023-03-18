The JOJOLands: Hot Dog Man Explained

The latest chapter of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands has landed in Japan, further exploring the adventure of the newest Joestars in Jodio and Dragona. While we were able to learn quite a bit when it came to the new manga stars in the premiere chapter, the second installment from creator Hirohiko Araki threw some major reveals at readers. Besides the mind-blowing cameo that capped off the chapter, we learned more about the hilariously named "Hot Dog Man" who was joining the Joestars on their mission to steal a massive diamond.

Warning. If you have yet to read chapter 2 of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The "Hot Dog Man" is named Usagi Alohaoe, a fellow student who attends Jodio's high school and is currently seventeen. Right off the bat, it seems as though Usagi will be a problem for the Joestars as their ally Paco believes that the Stand wielder with a love of hot dogs will cause them trouble and might also be addicted to drugs. With their new ally seemingly attempting to con them for money for a car rental, Usagi has quite the Stand to work with.

Hot Dog Joestar

Usagi, when the group of young thieves reaches their specific destination in Hawaii, reveals his stand known as "The Matte Kudasai". This, like so many other Stands, is a reference to a musical landmark, with the title being a song performed by the artist King Crimson. Usagi's Stand, as he explains "transforms into something there that someone wants." While his Stand can accomplish the wishes of others, it apparently doesn't do the same for Usagi himself, as the teenager bemoans this fact.

Usagi's Stand was far from the biggest surprise in chapter 2 of The JOJOLands though, as it was revealed on the final page that none other than Kishibe Rohan was the target of the main heroes' heist. With Rohan looking identical to his aesthetic in the original universe, many Joestar fans are now wondering what this might mean for the current setting. At present, there have been no reveals when it comes to the latest entry in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure receiving an official release in North America, though based on the anime franchise's popularity, it's only a matter of time before we see Jodio and Dragona arrive in the west.