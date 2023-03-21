JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Teases Rohan's Comeback Awhile Back

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is back and life has never felt so good. After months of teasing, creator Hirohiko Araki brought his franchise back to life with a new part. The JOJOLands is taking the manga places we've never seen before as our twin Joestars are exploring the tropical isles of Hawaii. Now, we know Kishibe Rohan is also in the area, and the shocking revelation was hinted at some time ago.

If you are not caught up with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, you should know the second chapter of The JOJOLands went live this month. It was there our protagonists Jodio and Dragona found themselves faced with a mission. In order to strike it rich, the pair are planning a heist of sorts against a wealthy Japanese tourist on the islands, and the JoJo manga confirmed the man was Rohan.

#JOJOLANDS2

In Dec 2022, Araki stated in an interview that he’d like to draw a story where Rohan travels to a place he’s never been before, like the Americas.



March 2023, Rohan is introduced in THE JOJOLands taking place in Hawaii, the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/mIUSU0LoOi — JOL (@Saitamagoated) March 16, 2023

Of course, his appearance raised a lot of questions among fans, but some were not surprised by Rohan's inclusion. After all, Araki hinted at this plan for Rohan back in December 2022. During an interview with Kono Mystery ga Sugoi, the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure confessed he'd like to explore a story where Rohan "travels to a place he's never been before like the Americas."

And now? Well, his plan has come to life. The mangaka has made it to North America, and Rohan's time in Hawaii will be a wild one if Jodio has anything to say about it. Now, the question stands whether this Rohan is the one JoJo has introduced us to in the past. We first met the character back in the day through Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Rohan has gone on to star in a number of spin-off stories. However, the hero's appearance in The JOJOLands raises some interesting questions about timelines and the entire JoJo multiverse. We expect Araki will address these questions before long because as we all know now, the artist has been planning Rohan's return for a while.

Currently, The JOJOLands chapter three is slated to drop in April 2023. Viz Media is currently translating JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in the United States, but no word has been given on the release of Araki's latest title.

