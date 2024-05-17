Suicide Squad Isekai Releases New Joker Trailer

While The Suicide Squad Isekai might focus on Harley Quinn traveling with her gang of villains assembled by Amanda Waller, wild card decks can sometimes have a Joker in the pack. The Clown Prince of Crime is set to arrive in the upcoming anime series sporting a very different look from what we've seen in the past. As the anime series prepares to arrive this summer, Warner Bros. Japan has released a new trailer that is focused on the Dark Knight's greatest foe.

As of the writing of this article, Wit Studio and DC have yet to release the English Dub cast for The Suicide Isekai. Luckily, the upcoming Isekai has released its Japanese dub cast, meaning anime fans know who is taking on the role of the Joker this time around. The Harlequin of Hate will be voiced by Yuichiro Umehara, who fans might know for his past performances as a part of My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Goblin Slayer, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and Bleach to name a few.

The Joker's Anime Arrival: Watch

While the Joker has been shown by Harley Quinn's side throughout various promotional material for the Warner Bros' anime series, it has yet to be seen if he appears in the Isekai world. The upcoming anime might throw in some major changes to the DC Universe but this new trailer shows that the origins of Joker and Harley remains consistent.

If you want to learn more about the Suicide Squad's first foray into an Isekai world, here's how Warner Bros. Japan describes the anime arriving this July, "In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"!"

The description continues, "Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle."