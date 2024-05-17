My Hero Academia Prepares For War With New Preview Images

The final arc's war is about to begin in the anime and My Hero Academia has a new look at the young heroes' training.

The final battle is nigh in My Hero Academia's anime, as the manga continues to inch closer to bidding a fond farewell to Class 1-A and the heroes of UA Academy. Thanks to the sacrifice from Star And Stripe, Deku and his fellow crime fighters have been granted an amazing gift in that they get an extra week to train their Quirks and prepare to bring the fight to All For One and Shigaraki. Now, the superhero shonen series has shared new images to highlight the training of the anime stars.

In My Hero Academia's sixth season, anime fans saw Deku and his friends pull off a major victory during the Paranormal Liberation War, but based on current events, you might not believe it. Thanks to Dabi revealing his true identity and the damage done by the League of Villains, the general public has never been less confident in its heroes. On top of the lack of confidence, Hero Society is now plagued by a score of villains that have been broken out of jail as Shigaraki wasted little time in making sure that All For One and his allies were free to cause havoc in the world. Needless to say, the final battle will be one to remember.

My Hero Academia is Prepping For War

Based on the current events of My Hero Academia's manga, it's a safe bet to say that the eighth season of the anime adaptation will be the franchise's last. While many fans will be sad to say goodbye to the likes of Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and the other students of Class 1-A, creator Kohei Horikoshi was leaving the best for last. For those who have managed to avoid manga spoilers, get ready to say goodbye to some big character in the final battle.

My Hero Academia will have a big summer not just thanks to season seven, but also thanks to the fourth film of the franchise. My Hero Academia: You're Next will be hitting Japan on August 2nd, but a North American release date has yet to be revealed. Considering the first three films made their way to the West, it's a safe bet to assume that the battle against Dark Might will do the same.

