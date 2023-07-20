The JoJoLands Just Dropped the Hottest Manga Cover of the Year

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is currently telling the story of its ninth storyline. Focusing on Jodio and Dragona Joestar as the siblings attempt to pull off a diamond heist to make sure their mother is financially secure, the stars of The JOJOLands have run into some big problems so far. Assembling the Joestars and their new allies in their quest for financial freedom, the creator of the series, Hirohiko Araki, shared a new manga cover for the next installment of the popular manga.

In the latest chapter of The JOJOLands, which has arrived in Japan's Ultra Jump magazine, the Joestars are attempting to flee the scene of the crime as fast as possible. While Jodio, Dragona, and their allies were successful in stealing the priceless diamond from the recurring character Kishibe Rohan, their problems are far from over as they are currently in the throes of a new Stand attack. Seemingly coming from a cat that was hovering around Rohan's humble abode, the Stand powers appear to use deadly wires to cut through targets. Despite having some serious Stands backing them up, the Joestars of The JOJOLands are struggling with the powers that are currently threatening them.

The JOJOLands: A Manga Cover That Stands

While Jodio and Dragona have some major stands in November Rain and Smooth Operators, their allies have some powerful allies of their own. Usagi Alohaoe's Stand, The Matte Kudasai, can transform into any object based on an ally's wishes, while Paco's Stand, The Hustle, allows the Stand Wielder to hold objects close to his skin, coming in handy during heists. The latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure arc is still early in its story, so we're sure to see far more of these Stands in the manga's future.

The JOJOLands 6 is out now!



With by far the hardest chapter cover for the part yet pic.twitter.com/6GjRKyatRS — xForts @THE JOJOLANDS (@julienforts) July 18, 2023

Following the conclusion of the Stone Ocean anime adaptation, David Production has yet to confirm what the future holds for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. If the television series continues to follow the manga, it would mean that the next entry would be Steel Ball Run, a story taking place in a new universe focusing on a horse race across the country. Considered by many anime fans to be one of the best arcs of the series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's return in Steel Ball Run would make for quite the anime event.

What do you think of this new manga cover for The JOJOLands? Do you think Jodio and Dragona stack up to the Joestars of the past?