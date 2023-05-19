The JOJOLands Reveals Shocking Fact About Rohan in Latest Chapter

Of the many characters that have been introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, it's clear that Hirohiko Araki has a favorite when it comes to the supporting characters of the Joestars. Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist who first premiered on the sleepy town of Morioh in the story arc, Diamond Is Unbreakable, received his own spin-off series, live-action television series, and upcoming feature-length film. In a shocking twist, Araki has added him to the latest arc of the manga, The JOJOLands, and has revealed a surprising tidbit in the fourth chapter.

Warning. If you have yet to read the fourth chapter of The JOJOLands' manga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Rohan appearing in this latest arc came as quite the curveball to many, as the previous storylines of Steel Ball Run and Jojolion took the opportunity to explore a new reality outside of the original JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe. While we have seen some familiar faces in this new universe, they have had decidedly different appearances, Stands, and names. When Kishibe Rohan returned, many wondered if this was the same manga artist from the original universe or a new version of the character who found himself in the crosshairs of new Joestars, Jodio and Dragona.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Heaven's Door

In this new chapter that hit Japan earlier this week, Rohan stumbles upon Dragona, Usagi, and Paco as they attempt to steal the priceless diamond while stumbling upon a deadly Stand that might or might not be linked to a house cat. Wanting to learn more about the burglars, Rohan unleashes his traditional Stand, Heaven's Door, using its power to learn who they are and what they're up to in this home invasion. On top of looking exactly like the old iterations of the character we've seen, the manga artist also has his tried and true Stand backing him up.

Unfortunately, there has yet to be word on when fans in North America can expect an official release of The JOJOLands. Based on the popularity of the franchise, it's most likely only a matter of time before we see Jodio and Dragona hit the West. When it comes to an anime adaptation, it will most likely be years before we see this tropical-themed JoJo tale hit the small screen.

Do you think The JOJOLands is taking place in the original JoJo universe? Is Kishibe Rohan your favorite supporting character in the Joestar-verse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.