The JOJOLands Proves Cats Are the Best and Here's Why

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has released thre chapters following new Joestars Jodio and Dragona in The JOJOLands. While manga readers have been able to witness the Stands of the two Joestar siblings, and their allies Paco and Usagi, they did not fight any Enemy Stands in the first two chapters. In chapter 3 however, the quartet of would-be diamond fiends have found themselves squaring off against their first Enemy Stand that just might happen to be owned by none other than a cat.

The JOJOLands Chapter 3 sees Jodio, Dragona, Usagi, and Paco making their way into the Hawaiian home of none other than Kishibe Rohan, the JoJo manga artist that first made his debut back in Diamond Is Unbreakable. Becoming a fan-favorite and clearly a favorite character of creator Hirohiko Araki, Rohan made a surprise appearance in the previous chapter. With fans debating whether this Rohan is the same from the original universe or a new incarnation of the artist, the new Joestars on the block have a big problem on their hands. While Dragona, Usagi, and Paco were able to get their hands on the diamond they were looking for, they encounter a mysterious floating string that has wrapped around Paco's ankle. Cutting into him like barbed wire, the diamond thieves believe that the cat is none other than an Enemy Stand User.

JoJo's Feline Adventure

While this new feline adversary hasn't been confirmed to be the new Stand User, the cat would be in good company when it comes to animal Stand Users that have appeared in the anime's past. Stardust Crusaders alone perhaps had the most animalistic Stand Users including Iggy the dog, Pet Shop the bird, and Forever the orangutan. With this new problem on their hands, the Joestars still have to worry about Kishibe Rohan.

The "plastic string" that found itself wrapped around Paco's ankle also found its way onto the wrist of Dragona. As is the case with so many Stands before it, it will be interesting to see which musical act, song, or other music-related property the cat's Stand is named after. With the JOJOLands in its early story beats, Jodio and Dragona most likely have a long and perilous journey in front of them.

