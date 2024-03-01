JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Creator Comments on Live-Action Musical

The Phantom Blood has returned thanks to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's first-ever live-action musical. Currently running in Japan until April 14th, the production revisits the storyline that started it all with the power of the ripple, Jonathan Joestar, Dio Brando, and a bevy of vampiric villains looking to shroud the world in darkness. To help celebrate the live-action stage play, JoJo's creator Hirohiko Araki has shared his thoughts of the musical itself and documents the long history of the beloved anime franchise.

Araki's thoughts were made available in the program guide for the Phantom Blood Musical, with the mangaka starting his comments by going into the franchise's origins, "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 1: Phantom Blood began its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in the combined first and second issue of 1987. And now, after thirty seven years, it's finally become a musical performed at the Imperial Theater."

Hirohiko then took the chance to document his initial goals for the series and how it has changed over the decades, "When the series first started, I wanted to draw a noble adventurous spirit amid the dark and gothic mood of a horror suspense story. I remember that being a unique appeal that wasn't really in shonen manga magazines at the time. However, as times have changed, so have the charms of mang. Now, Phantom Blood has become the origin story of the JoJo series."

(Photo: David Production & Shueisha)

Hirohiko Araki's Review of The Phantom Blood Musical

The creator of the Joestars then reviewed the newest live-action adaptation that documents the early days of Jonathan and Dio, long before Stands became a part of the beloved franchise, "The musical also brings a new kind of appeal to the stage, different from what's been portrayed in the manga and anime. It expresses the energy of life through music and dance against the backdrop of the dark and gothic stage design. The voices and physicality depict the good and evil of the characters, alongside their adventures and youths."

"Everyone, please immerse yourselves in this new dark world filled with hope and life, and enjoy the musical. With such an experience, this musical is truly an honorable event for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure."

