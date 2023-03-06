JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Sparks Big Debate With a Viral AI Dub

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the biggest IPs in anime these days, and the show asks a lot of its stars. From Jonathan to Jolyne, the franchise has asked its voice actors to dig deep with their performances, and that means all kinds of inflections have been used to bring the Joestar crew to life. But thanks to one AI-generated dub of the anime, well – the JoJo fandom seems ready to riot over the tech.

As you can see below, a Twitter user sparked the debate when they posted an AI-generated dub of an iconic Jotaro scene. The moment in question checks in on the hero as he stands before his dead grandfather at Dio's hand. The pair go on to approach the other before trading blows in an epic fight. And if you have seen this scene's English dub, you will know actor Matthew Mercer went all out to do Jotaro justice.

In this AI-generated dub, you can tell there are points of inflection, but the entire performance is dead to say the least. It feels as if a sheet of cardboard is trying to act, and the tonal fluctuations here are few and frustrating. This tech-driven performance could not be more different from the one Mercer recorded years ago. And as you can imagine, the latter shines so much brighter than its AI counterpart.

Now, the JoJo fandom and anime community are large are looking at this newly generated dub as an example of AI's fails. This tech has been in the headlines for months now as more and more learning machines are trying to teach AIs creativity. From tech-generated artwork to AI-driven music, artists from every discipline are speaking out against the sham fads as they appear. And now, voice actors are getting in on the conversation as AI dubbing is becoming a more real threat by the day.

