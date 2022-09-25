SAG Union Addresses Crunchyroll's Mob Psycho 100 Dub Drama

Mob Psycho 100 is days out from its season three debut, but right now, the anime is in the spotlight for the worst reasons. Last week, reports surfaced one of the anime's stars would not return for its newest season. The decision came to pass following failed negotiations involving the SAG-AFTRA union. And now, the guilt is addressing the situation on its own.

Taking to Twitter, the official SAG-AFTRA page reached out to Mob Psycho 100 fans regarding the situation if they hadn't heard. Kyle McCarley, the actor behind Mob in the anime's English dub, sounded the alarm online when he told netizens in a video he was likely leaving Mob Psycho 100 ahead of season three. This decision was forced after the voice actor, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, wanted to amend their current work contract to reflect guild guidelines. Crunchyroll, one of several brands owned by Sony Pictures, was unable to comply with the requests.

It did not take long for the conversation to take hold of social media, and a comment from a Crunchyroll spokesperson confirmed McCarley's role was being recast. So when SAG-AFTRA caught wind of the ordeal, well – the guild had the following to say: "Hey #mobpsycho100 fans, your favorite character has been recast because Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures refuse to even talk about a union contract. It's just a meeting."

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Dub Moving Forward Without Mob Voice Actor | Mob Psycho 100 Star May Not Return for Season 3 Amid Contract Dispute

At this point, no further updates have been shared about Mob Psycho 100 season three or its dub following McCarley's announcement. Crunchyroll is in the process of recasting, so there is no word on who might voice Mob moving forward. Of course, fans are hopeful the situation can be figured out given how beloved McCarley's work is. In his video addressing the SAG-AFTRA situation, the actor admitted he was willing to sign a non-union contract for season three should Crunchyroll agree to meet with the guild about offering union-affiliated contracts in the future. But as of now, it seems the offer has been tabled.

What do you make of this whole dub debacle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.