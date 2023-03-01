JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Ultimate Dance Arrives in Destiny

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been garnering a lot of attention recently, with the anime franchise releasing the ninth storyline from Hirohiko Araki known as The JOJOLands. Introducing us to not one but two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, the anime franchise has recently made an appearance in an unexpected venue, aka the "looter shooter" known as Destiny 2. Most specifically, one of the most popular, and strangest, dances from the series has made its way as a move that players in the game can show off.

The first Destiny game arrived on consoles in 2014, with the company Bungie, previously known for creating the Halo series, diving into this new reality wherein Guardians would fight against villainous alien threats with a combination of superpowers and heavy artillery. The sequel, Destiny 2, arrived in 2017 and is still releasing new content to this day, one of which just so happens to be the dance performed by the likes of Mista, Narancia, and Abbacchio in the Golden Wind storyline that saw the son of villain Dio Brando, Giorno Giovanna, attempting to transform a mob into a force for good. The "torture dance" is a hilarious move set performed by the heroes while torturing one of the villains that was looking to take their lives.

JoJo's Bizarre Destiny

Twitter User Sticker Tricker was able to grab a side-by-side comparison of Destiny 2's "Torturous Dance" which is clearly a tribute to the original moves that were broken out during JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind and remains the most discussed dance moves not just in the series, but perhaps in anime history:

They added the Torture Dance into Destiny 2 as an emote today with the description, “Vocal percussion on a whole ‘nother level.” Plus a new character called Rohan in Lightfall too lol I love you @Bungie <3 pic.twitter.com/bS5ppsyoLq — STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ (@StickerTricker) February 28, 2023

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has only continued to grow in popularity over the years, with the latest installment, The JOJOLands, becoming so successful in fact that it caused a reprint of its publication, Ultra Jump. For anime fans, it will most likely be years before we see this latest manga arc receive an anime adaptation, as the television series still has to hit Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, the previous storylines that introduced us to new Joestars in the manga's pages.

Do you think the Torture Dance is the best anime dance in the medium's history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.