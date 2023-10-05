JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Draws Fist of the North Star's Kenshiro

Earlier this year, Fist of the North Star announced that to celebrate its 40th anniversary, a new anime adaptation was on the way. Along with the franchise turning 40, the franchise that remains legendary in the anime world is setting up its own art exhibit in Japan that will see famous manga artists taking cracks at the brutal franchise's characters. Ironically, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator, Hirohiko Araki, has taken the opportunity to depict Kenshiro, who bears a striking resemblance to the Joestar that kicked off the Stand-filled franchise.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first began with the storyline known as Phantom Blood, introducing anime fans to Jonathan Joestar and not introducing any Stands of any sort to the proceedings. Instead of the ethereal beings, Jonathan used the power of the ripple to fight against Dio Brando and his cuntless creatures of the night. Kenshiro and his brutal story predate Hirohiko Araki's masterpiece by around four years, with many anime fans noticing some serious likenesses between the two anime brawlers. While Jonathan doesn't have the ability to blow up an opponent's head by tapping them in the chest a few times, the star of Phantom Blood definitely proved that he could handle himself in a fight.

JoJo's North Star Adventure

Araki has stated in the past that he would love nothing more than to create new chapters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for his remaining days on Earth. Hirohiko has held true to his word thanks to the recent arrival of The JOJOLands, the latest arc in the long-running series. While no new anime projects have been announced for the Joestars, it's clear that the mangaka is hard at work when it comes to all things Joestar and even in other anime worlds.

New art of Kenshiro by Hirohiko Araki for the Fist of the North Star 40th Anniversary Original Art Exhibition pic.twitter.com/1GHrXUWgEp — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) October 5, 2023

Following the recent announcement that Fist of the North Star will receive a new anime project, the creator of the franchise, Buronson, shared his thoughts on the upcoming series, "A work from 40 years ago will be reborn as an animated work. I took a step back from animation at the time since it is a little different from manga. Now animation and movie technology has evolved tremendously. How will that cook-up 'FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: Hokuto no Ken'? Moreover, the principle of new anime production is to depict the original work with great care. I am so looking forward to it. My work, which has been loved by many fans over the past 40 years will make a comeback as an anime. I look forward to enjoying it with everyone."