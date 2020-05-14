New Fist of the North Star Figure Goes Viral for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Kenshiro of the legendary series of Fist of the North Star has long been held as an anime favorite character as well as a frequently used meme with his trademark slogan of "You're Already Dead", and an upcoming action figure has fans of the series doing a double take as they believe that the brawler has never looked more like the first protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in Jonathan Joestar! Though Phantom Blood was free of Stands and instead focused on battles against vampires using the power of the Ripple, there were still plenty of fists flown!
Crunchyroll shared the first details of this upcoming action figure for Fist Of The North Star that brings Kenshiro back to life with pre-orders available until June of this year, with a tentative release date for the recreation set for next year in February 2021:
"You are already dead." 👊💥
Pre-orders close 6/1!
GET: https://t.co/HmFnLNgP3r pic.twitter.com/8F5hcxGhB4— Crunchyroll Store (@ShopCrunchyroll) May 12, 2020
Do you think that Kenshiro and Jonathan Joestar are twins separated at birth? Will you be picking up this figure from Fist Of The North Star? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of JoJo and Kenshiro!
Let The Comparison Begin!
Kenshiro, the original Joestar— Kuki 🇿🇦 (@LastAfricanWeeb) May 12, 2020
We All Made This Mistake
Thought it was Jonathan Joestar at first glance— Zero (@RagePistol) May 12, 2020
Finally!
Finally a high detail Jonathan Joestar figure.— Jeremy (@JeremyisHere7) May 12, 2020
Not The Only One!
I can’t be the only one! pic.twitter.com/1uDNs8gZ6m— 後藤-もか (@just_boop_uwu) May 12, 2020
NANI?
I dont remember johnathan joestar saying that, but you know what they say: You learn new things everyday— Cryptic_Soul (@CrypticSoulYT) May 13, 2020
You Just Can't Help It
Can't help but think of JoJo.😅— .::.Sleepy, peepy😴 (@REVlaw20C) May 12, 2020
Disappointment
For a second I thought this was JoJo :(— LAWL (@endlel2) May 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.