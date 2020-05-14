New Fist of the North Star Figure Goes Viral for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Kenshiro of the legendary series of Fist of the North Star has long been held as an anime favorite character as well as a frequently used meme with his trademark slogan of "You're Already Dead", and an upcoming action figure has fans of the series doing a double take as they believe that the brawler has never looked more like the first protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in Jonathan Joestar! Though Phantom Blood was free of Stands and instead focused on battles against vampires using the power of the Ripple, there were still plenty of fists flown!

Crunchyroll shared the first details of this upcoming action figure for Fist Of The North Star that brings Kenshiro back to life with pre-orders available until June of this year, with a tentative release date for the recreation set for next year in February 2021:

