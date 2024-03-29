JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Perfectly Captures Diavolo's Weaker Side

It's tough to dethrone Dio Brando as the biggest villain of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, but the Golden Wind's big bad certainly carved out a niche for himself in the series from Hirohiko Araki. Diavolo was the head of the Passione mafia, and was the biggest roadblock to Giorno Giovanna taking over the gang and placing it on a far more altruistic path. In one stunning cosplay, one JoJo fan has taken the opportunity to bring Diavolo's "weaker side" to the real world.

Diavolo wasn't just a powerful threat thanks to his Stand King Crimson and its ability to carve out pieces of time, but the lengths that the mob boss went to make sure that his power was never threatened. To make sure that people wouldn't find out his true identity, Diavolo created a split personality named Doppio wherein he exhibited a far weaker demeanor and would routinely "talk" with his other self to fool people into not thinking he was a mafioso. Ultimately, Diavolo even decided to eliminate his own daughter Trish to make sure that his secret was secure, setting off the chain of events that would eventually lead to his own demise.

Diavolo Rising

Diavolo wasn't just defeated by Giorno Giovanna, he was placed into a state that was far worse than death. Thanks the evolution of Giorno's Stand, Gold Experience, Diavolo was put into a never-ending loop where he would experience his own death in unlimited ways. Once Diavolo was off the table, Giorno became the boss of Passione, though we have yet to see how his tenure as a mob boss has been since the Golden Wind came to a close.

While the Golden Wind ended, fans can expect a new spin-off series that will follow villains Melone and Ghiaccio, the two Stand users aiming to overthrow Diavolo for their own purposes. Titled "There's No Love Like a Parent's", the spin-off is helmed by mangaka Hokkoku Barad. The main series continues to follow Jodio and Dragona in The JOJO Lands, but new spin-offs in the anime franchise continue to revisit old favorites and here's hoping that the trend continues.

Does Diavolo take your top spot for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's villains? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.