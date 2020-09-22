JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Challenges English Cast to Redub Famous Scenes in Italian

✖

The cast of colorful characters that make up the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in Golden Wind are a worthy addition to the strange franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, and the English Cast has recently gotten the opportunity to test out their performances once again by attempting to bring their characters to life via the Italian language! While Giorno Giovanna and his friends take the opportunity to try to overthrow the Passione mafia, they mostly do so while speaking either Japanese for the original anime, or English in the dub, so Italian is a definite new path for them to take!

Taking place almost entirely in Italy, the adventures of Giorno Giovanna have the son of Dio Brando putting together a team of Stand users in order to change the fate of the country by taking over a mob and directing it toward a far more altruistic path. During their journey in the fifth season, they are given the task of rescuing the daughter of their boss, Diavolo, from a group of assassins who have a very similar task in mind as their own. Though they are able to evade the assassins, and ultimately finish them, the latter half of the season sees Giorno and his friends battling their boss directly for the future of Italy!

Viz Media shared a hilarious clip that shows the big voice actors of the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, taking the opportunity to deliver some lines in Italian, the native language of the country that the band of Stand Users would most likely be speaking:

We challenged the cast of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to act out some of their character's most iconic moments in Italiano! This experience is about to be GOLDEN! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/PkxcbyEQY7 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 18, 2020

A sixth season, which would more than likely follow the adventures of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, has yet to be confirmed by the animation studio of David Production, but fans are waiting for the arrival of the highly anticipated next chapter of the franchise. Regardless, the Golden Wind will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans of all things Joestars!

What do you think of this hilarious video of Giorno and company attempting to speak Italian? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!