JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Celebrates Anime Expo With Special Jolyne Sketch

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was one of the many anime franchises represented at Anime Expo this year, and the original series creator shared a special new sketch of Jolyne Cujoh to celebrate the occasion! The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its run this year, and fans have quite a lot to excited for as a result. The biggest of which is the fact that we are finally getting new episodes of the Stone Ocean season on Netflix later this Fall, and one of the cool ways it is being celebrated was a special panel during the massive Anime Expo convention.

As part of the special event, original series creator Hirohiko Araki whipped up a new sketch of Jolyne to celebrate fans and thank them for all of their support. Araki was not in attendance at the event himself, but shared not only this sketch but special words of encouragement about the series in special messages seen by those who were able to attend the Anime Expo panel. While those messages remain a mystery for now, Viz Media has shared Araki's new Jolyne sketch with a cool close up on their official Twitter account that you can check out below:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure mangaka Hirohiko Araki drew this EXCLUSIVE Jolyne picture in support of Anime Expo, 2022! #AX2022 pic.twitter.com/Y7OFCRpDyB — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2022

If you wanted to catch up with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, you can now find it streaming with Netflix. The second cour of episodes have been confirmed to hit Netflix on September 1st, so you still have plenty of time to get up to date with the anime before the next wave of episodes hit. It's been quite a wait for the next batch of episodes, so fans will be flocking to the series as soon as it drops. You can also check out the original manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you would rather experience it that way as well. Netflix officially describes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as such:

"Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as 'The Aquarium.' Devastated, Jolyne takes her father's pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. 'There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.' She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this 'stone ocean' that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax."

