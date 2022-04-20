JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Announces Release Date

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans were heartbroken when it was revealed at the latest Anime Japan that the story of the Stone Ocean would continue this fall with its anime adaptation, releasing new episodes almost a year following its initial batch on Netflix. Now, however, it seems that a rumored release date has arrived online, and it might mean that followers of the Joestars won't have to wait that much longer to once again return to the story of Jolyne Cujoh and company.

When last we left Jolyne, she was nearly killed in her battle against the priest known as Pucci, the current main antagonist of the series who harbors a Stand called Whitesnake that has the ability to steal both Stand powers and memories. Luckily for Cujoh, she was saved thanks to the wild abilities of Weather Report, and his Stand of the same name, as his power over the weather also gave him the unbelievable ability to unleash a torrent of poisonous frogs from the sky. With the upcoming second part of the anime adaptation set to unleash even more insanity on the world, the rumored release date means fans might not be waiting for as long as they think.

Twitter Outlet Sugoi Lite stated that the series is set to return to Netflix on September 1st, introducing viewers to plenty of new Enemy Stands as Jolyne attempts to unravel the mystery behind the plot that was enacted by Dio Brando from beyond the grave.

If you thought the first episodes of Stone Ocean were wild, you haven't seen anything yet, as the remaining episodes will become unbelievable not just with the Stands that are introduced, but also with the incomprehensible origin stories of Pucci and Weather Report. Considering how much material is left to adapt from the pages of the manga, it's safe to say that we'll receive a part 3 of Stone Ocean in the future, if not a part 4.

What do you think of Stone Ocean's release date? Do you think the series should return to a weekly schedule to resurrect "JoJo Fridays"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.