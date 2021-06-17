JoJo Fans Are Freaking Out Over Jojolion's Big Death
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is preparing to bring its latest chapter to an end with JoJolion's next chapter, but with the release of its 108th chapter, fans are reeling from the casualties that arrived thanks to the battle between Tooru and the Higashikata family. While it will most likely be years before we see this manga's story make its way to the world of anime, with Part Six of Stone Ocean being confirmed earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped fans of the Joestars from following the series that made Hirohiko Araki famous in the anime world.
What did you think of the penultimate chapter of JoJolion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
Everyone Is Dying
// jojolion ch. 108 spoiler
everyone is dying… meanwhile tsurugi pic.twitter.com/moXqEhXW4c— karo’s in (@arakisbasement_) June 17, 2021
Oh Good, Nothing To Worry About
// jojolion spoilers #JoJolion108— ami ☀ jojolion 108 hype! (@amihasbrainrot) June 17, 2021
Guys she's just sleepy it's gonna be okay pic.twitter.com/Dveq8iLFBZ
Its Always Sunny With The Joestars
( JoJolion Spoilers #jojolion108 ) pic.twitter.com/c3R0701ElJ— Aeonschroder (@RadiantAeonstar) June 17, 2021
Out Of Context
Jojolion 108 out of context pic.twitter.com/CDhHkBXlv0— Thisisjobin (@ThisWasJobin) June 17, 2021
Again, Maybe She's Sleeping?
( JoJolion Spoilers #jojolion108 )
Maybe she's just tired. pic.twitter.com/BVZQtHyV7U— Aeonschroder (@RadiantAeonstar) June 17, 2021
Tooru No More
SPOILERS Jojolion 108— Shaz ★ (@LuckyShazo) June 17, 2021
We did it boys, Tooru is no more!!!🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/U8QL2PA8wj
Cato Has Fans
// Jojolion 108 spoilers
Caato I love you so much oh my god, I am in love with you please make out with me right this second pic.twitter.com/zPlT82K2PU— P✪M (@pomspine) June 17, 2021
Stressful Indeed
Jojolion has been stressful pic.twitter.com/1xpCjNESvx— Mom (@behemilf) June 17, 2021