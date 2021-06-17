JoJo's Bizarre Adventure JoJolion Kills A Major Character

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest storyline, JoJolion, has been running under the pen of Hirohiko Araki for ten years, following the alternate reality story of Josuke Higashikata and with the penultimate chapter having arrived, the series has killed off one of its biggest characters. With the previous installment featuring the battle between Tooru and Cato Higashikata being one of the strangest battles to date, it's clear that Araki wanted to end the latest arc with a bang, as the story of Josuke and the sleepy, alternate reality version of Morioh finally reaches its end.

Warning. If you aren't caught up on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga and don't want the anime spoiled for you, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory.

Cato's Stand of Space Trucker came in handy during this final chapter, which is touted as an installment that brings an "end to the curse" plaguing the Higashikata's. With Cato's "Equivalent Exchange" able to defeat the "Wonder of U", Tooru begins to literally fall apart, bringing an end to the menace of the Rock Man who has been the newest threat to this alternate universe within JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Ironically enough, Tooru's death is quite similar to that of Kira's from Diamond Is Unbreakable, taking the opportunity to have a moment of calm before he leaves the land of the living and thinking that he saw a hornet, before realizing that it was simply a memory. With Tooru dead, it, unfortunately, is revealed that Cato suffered a "calamity" of her own and has a knife stuck in her gut, seemingly killing her in the process. Having one last opportunity to think about her family, Cato passes this mortal coil, leaving the Higashikatas wondering what their next steps will be.

In a truly bizarre series of events, it seems that Wonder of U was able to survive the death of its user, Tooru, and attempts to come back to life via the body of the grandfather of the Higashikata Clan, with Josuke making a last-minute save and destroying the resurrected Stand. Needless to say, it's a bizarre ending for one of the most bizarre sagas in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise.

While Stone Ocean was confirmed to receive an anime adaptation, it might be several years before we see the adventures of JoJolion arrive on the small screen.

What did you think of the death of Tooru in this latest installment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.