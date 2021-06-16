JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJolion May Be Ending Soon

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest storyline has focused on the exceptionally strange story of an amnesiac who is attempting to recover his identity in a world of Stands and insanity, and it seems as if the story of JoJolion might be coming to a close. With Hirohiko Araki's latest journey into his anime franchise lasting for the past decade, the tale of Josuke might take some time to be adapted into the world of anime, but that isn't stopping it from being regarded as one of the best stories in the roster in the stories of the Joestars.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest story takes place in the same alternate reality that featured the insane horse race of Steelball Run, which takes place following the events of Stone Ocean. Beginning in 2011, the manga series takes us back to the sleepy town of Morioh, the locale that featured the events of Diamond Is Unbreakable and the battle to put an end to the serial killer known as Yoshikage Kira. Though nothing has been set in stone at this point, the latest entry in the story of the alternate reality Joestars might be coming to an end according to a Japanese Blog in the next issue of Ultra Jump.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The future for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in the pages of its manga is anyone's guess at this point, with Hirohiko Araki revealing no plans as of yet as to whether or not JoJolion will be the final story in the franchise or if another entry is on the way. Another question arises from the idea that if JoJo were to continue, would it unleash a new story in this alternate reality, return to the original continuity, or perhaps blend the two universes together somehow.

Earlier this year, it was announced that a new anime series would be arriving that would adapt the events surrounding the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she attempts to navigate her way through a maximum-security prison and clear her name of a crime she didn't commit. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the arrival of the Stone Ocean, and David Productions has yet to confirm that they will be returning to the franchise, there are still many questions revolving around the future of the Joestars.

Do you think JoJolion is nearing its conclusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via Manga Mogura