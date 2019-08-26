JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Designs Imagine Anime’s Best LEGO Figures

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, fans will do just about anything to get their hands on affordable merchandise. The franchise has produced all sorts of swag during its time, but there are some brand deals which have yet to pass. For instance, Funko has yet to dip into the world of JoJo, but that’s not all. After all, LEGO is still missing a license with the anime, but that did not stop one fan from imagining how such a deal would work.

Taking to social media, a user known as Xsizter showed off fan-art they made of JoJo LEGO figures. The minifigs can be seen below, and they cover the gambit of story arcs.

And yes, those are Stands in the back. JoJo may not have always had the beings, but there is no way Stands are getting left out nowadays.

As you can see above, the LEGO figures design shows off six different characters. Josuke is standing to the very right with his hair quaffed as usual while Jotaro stands next to him. Of course, Jonathan is included in this lineup along with recent anime characters like Giorno. It also has a couple of characters fans have yet to see like Jolyne who is standing to the very left with her green-and-black hair all done up.

Sadly, LEGO does not have an actual JoJo set in the works or even a few figures. Fans can always order custom-made LEGO minifigs from artists online, and these designs would hold up there. For now, it seems that is the only way to get JoJo LEGOs until push comes to shove with a brand deal down the line.

Do you wish LEGO would license JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure for figures? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.