JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Official Artbook Is Set To Stand In North America

✖

Even Hirohiko Araki would be hard-pressed to believe that his most popular manga story would hit the heights of popularity that it sees today, and fans in North America will have the opportunity to get a closer look at the mangaka's work throughout the years on the Joestar clan. With the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime set to be the adventure taking place within the Stone Ocean, following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo attempting to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit, the popularity of the series will most likely grow even larger within the anime community.

Recently, the story of Stand Users made the news thanks to its inclusion at this year's Anime Expo, though a number of fans were heartbroken that neither a trailer for Stone Ocean nor a release date, was revealed during the virtual convention. Part Six of the series will definitely be the most insane to date, introducing Stands that are unlike anything seen before with abilities that are still difficult to describe for die-hard fans of the Joestars. Needless to say, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has truly earned its place as one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today since it first began in 1987.

Viz Media shared the big Joestar announcement that North America would be getting Hirohiko Araki's artbook in the spring of next year, titled JoJo 6251: The World of Hirohiko Araki, which will collect various pieces of work from the history of the popular mangaka:

Announcement: The electrifying world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is unveiled in this print-bound art compendium that’s a must for any fan of Araki-Sensei! JoJo 6251: The World of Hirohiko Araki releases Spring 2022! pic.twitter.com/Q4OhMHAgvY — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 9, 2021

Araki's latest chapter of the strange series, JoJolion, just released its penultimate installment, and fans are left wondering if the mangaka will create another saga in the long-running franchise or if the story of Josuke will be its last. Based on the popularity that the franchise has seen in these recent years, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if a new chapter revolving around the Joestars was coming our way in the future.

Will you be picking up this Art Book when it arrives next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.