JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Panel Announced for Anime Expo 2021

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a hugely popular anime, and fans have been waiting patiently for its new series to come around. After all, the series blew up with fans when Golden Wind went live, and Stone Ocean has been on the horizon for years. Not long ago, Warner Bros. Japan made it clear that a new series was on the way, and Anime Expo will give fans a first look at Stone Ocean next month.

The update comes straight from Anime Expo 2021. The virtual event confirmed it will host another Warner Bros. Japan panel, and its second outing will be focused on Stone Ocean.

.@wb_anime joins #AnimeExpoLite to present behind-the-scenes looks at Record of Ragnarok (now on @netflix) & Stone Ocean, the upcoming installment in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure the animation!* 🎟️Register today: https://t.co/pT5eyUKm1F Learn more: https://t.co/2FXdE5jn8m pic.twitter.com/OorhNptrLr — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 24, 2021

"Stone Ocean, the new series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure the animation produced by Warner Bros. Japan was announced in April and to celebrate it, Warner Bros. Japan will show behind the scene clips that were only shown at selected events," Anime Expo shared today.

"Watch the producer and editor go deep inside David Production, the studio behind the masterpiece and also find out how the past series were made first-hand from the creative staff!"

If you want to check out this panel, it will go live on Sunday, July 4 at 5:30 pm PDT. Anime Expo has also stressed that fans need to watch the panel until the very end, so some special footage might be shown at the event. Stone Ocean fans are hoping a trailer might be possible, or at the very least, a release date would be lovely.

There is one important thing to note about this panel. Anime Expo 2021 will require paid registration this year, so you can sign up here. Tickets will cost $5 USD with proceeds going directly to a charity that combats hate crimes against the AAPI community. Due to licensing deals, these panels will only be available live during Anime Expo, so you cannot watch them on VOD like many of the event's other panels. So if you want an update on Stone Ocean, you best mark this in your calendar!

