When Will JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Drop A Trailer?

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure turned a number of heads when it was revealed that the bizarre anime franchise would be taking part in this year's Anime Expo, with many believing that they would receive a new trailer or perhaps a release date for the sixth part of the series, but unfortunately, neither of these things were meant to be. With the franchise announcing that a summer event would be landing this August, a release date has yet to be revealed for when the trailer will arrive, but the upcoming streaming celebration is most likely our best bet.

Stone Ocean is one of the strangest entries in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and considering how insane the series has been to this point, that's really saying something. Following the adventure of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who doesn't have great feelings toward her father, she is dragged into a world of Stand battles that take place inside of a maximum-security prison in the state of Florida, with a threat from her father's past returning in an unexpected way, Jolyne is going to need some serious backup when it comes to not only escaping her confinement but also clearing her name for a crime she didn't commit.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shared the news that a streaming event will be taking place on August 8th, which is most likely our next best bet as to when the first trailer for the animated adaptation of Part Six will be arriving for hungry fans to finally witness:

There will be a special online event happening on August 8!

It will be filled with updates that you guy's been wondering... It will be FREE to watch on Warner Bros. Japan Anime channel (https://t.co/RTazh3bjJs) and there will be English sub options too!#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/1uOAIq7DMQ — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) July 4, 2021

While we don't expect the first trailer to arrive before this event in August, based on the fan response from the Anime Expo Event, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if the creative minds behind the upcoming season decide to give fans something before the next streaming celebration.

Were you burnt by the JoJo event during this year's Anime Expo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.