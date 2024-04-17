JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announces Stardust Crusaders Jewelry Line

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been telling the story of the Joestars since the 1980s, with creator Hirohiko Araki at the helm during the entirety of the beloved anime franchise. It should come as no surprise that the series has created its fair share of merchandise in its history, with the world of jewelry being no different. The upcoming jewelry line will specifically focus on the storyline that saw Jotaro Kujo traveling to Egypt in an effort to defeat the long-time opponent of the Joestar bloodline, Dio Brando.

For many Joestar fans, Stardust Crusaders is one of the best storylines in the series. Aside from introducing Jotaro Kujo to the series, aka the grandson of Joseph Joestar, it also brought Stands into the anime franchise. Jotaro was joined by Star Platinum, a Stand who remains one of the most popular Stands to this day. While Platinum was a powerhouse when he first appeared in the franchise, the fight against Dio Brando unlocked a new power that allowed Jotaro to freeze time itself. Of all the Joestars, Jotaro would return in the most storylines as he would appear in Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean. With The JOJOLands recently bringing back, it's possible for Jotaro to make a comeback.

(Photo: Take Up)

A Stardust Jewelry Line

The new jewelry line is now available in Japan, and takes the opportunity to honor the heroes and villains of Stardust Crusaders. Each item costs a little over $120 USD and is patterned after the likes of Jotaro Kujo, Kakyoin, Joseph Joestar, Mohammed Avdol, Polnareff, Iggy, and Dio Brando. Here's an official description of the Stand-imbued jewelry, "From the anime "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders", a total of 7 types of stud earrings are now available, combining natural stones with colors inspired by characters and stands and symbolic motif designs! It is easy to coordinate with your existing earrings, and is perfect for everyday use while still incorporating elements of your favorite character."

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime remains in hiatus, the manga continues thanks to the latest arc, The JOJOLands. Should Jodio and Dragona's run be a hit, it would come as no surprise if they receive a jewelry line of their own one day, especially since they've spent most of their story attempting to steal a diamond of their own.

What is your favorite anime jewelry line to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via Take-Up