The JoJoLands Volume 3 Cover Art Released

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime is still on hiatus, but the manga lives on thanks to creator Hirohiko Araki. The mangaka has stated in the past that he would love nothing more than to work on the Joestars for the rest of his life, and The JOJOLands puts that statement to the test. Jodio and Dragona aren't quite like many of the Joestars that we've seen in the past, but they are leading their storyline all the same and have hit the cover of an upcoming issue of Ultra Jump.

Jodio, Dragona, Paco, and Usagi find themselves united in attempting to perform a diamond heist, not worried about the future of the world or having to find themselves fighting against a vampire. The quartet each have their own Stands, but find themselves facing down a familiar threat in trying to steal the priceless item. Araki took the chance to throw a massive curveball into the series by bringing back Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist that has the biggest spin-off series of the franchise. During their confrontation, Rohan eventually yielded and let the Joestar siblings walk away with the diamond, which brought some wild new challenges their way.

The JOJOLands Makes The Cover of Ultra Jump

The new cover for the series will make its way to Ultra Jump, while also acting as the volume three cover of The JOJOLands. Arriving on April 18th this week, the installment will collect chapters nine through twelve of the latest storyline but unfortunately hasn't been confirmed for North American release. While we'll be waiting for quite some time to see if this series receives an anime adaptation, Araki doesn't seem as though he's slowing down on all things JoJo.

(Photo: Ultra Jump)

Despite having over one dozens chapters to its name, we have yet to have a major villain of this latest storyline revealed as of yet. In previous entries of the franchise, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has often kept the main villain under wraps for some time. While Dio Brando was immediately known as the villain of both Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders, the villain of the JOJOLands has yet to be featured front and center, unless of course they have already been introduced without readers knowing it.

What has been your favorite arc from The JOJOLands so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via JoJo_Wiki