JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Dominated Netflix With Finale

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure brought the story of Jolyne Cujoh and her allies and enemies in Stone Ocean to an end earlier this month, with Netflix being the exclusive platform for the battle that saw the daughter of Jotaro Kujo and the friend of Dio Brando, Pucci, come to a close. With the final batch of installments arriving thanks to David Production, the animation studio that has been with the Joestars' anime adaptation for over a decade, it should come as no surprise that Stone Ocean has managed to rise in the charts for its latest release.

Without going too deep into spoiler territory, Stone Ocean's story saw the universe of the Joestars becoming a very different place, thanks to Pucci managing to evolve his Stand in his bid to reach heaven. Unfortunately for mankind, the priest's definition of reaching heaven means impacting the world and creating a planet where everyone will be able to see their own future. While Pucci believes this would allow mankind to make changes to avoid any problems that are coming their way, including their respective demise, this definitely isn't an attribute that many normal folks would want rattling around in their brains.

JoJo's Netflix Adventure

Twitter User Vishkujo shared some of the territories in which Stone Ocean was able to rise up the ranks of Netflix's platform, with Jolyne and company becoming the number three series in Japan with its finale, while also hitting the top ten charts in Thailand, Bulgaria, and Guadeloupe to name a few:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ranked #8 in Netflix's Global Top 10 for the Non-English TV Category last week, with 8,770,000 hours viewed.



At present, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't confirmed if a new season will arrive following Stone Ocean, with the obvious candidate for the next chapter of the anime adaptation being Steel Ball Run. On the manga side of things, creator Hirohiko Araki recently revealed some bombshells when it came to the ninth part of the series, JoJo Lands, which will follow a descendant of Joseph Joestar, but not the Joseph that was introduced in Battle Tendency. With Steel Ball Run and JoJolion taking place in a new reality, it would seem that JoJo Lands is set to do the same whenever it arrives.

What did you think of the Stone Ocean finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.