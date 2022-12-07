JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.

Jolyne Cujoh wouldn't make for a great Sailor Scout, considering her perchance of swearing along with her willingness to eliminate her enemies in a brutal fashion should the need arise. Unfortunately for the female Joestar's fans, she won't be making future appearances in Steel Ball Run and/or JoJolion, which should be fairly apparent from the final episode of the latest anime season. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might have recently finished Stone Ocean, but both Netflix and David Production have yet to reveal whether the anime will continue via the next two parts that have already been finished in Hirohiko Araki's manga.

Sailor Stone Ocean

Twitter Users took the opportunity to hilariously point out that Netflix's image used to promote JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean uses a screen capture that makes Jolyne Cujoh look more than a little like a Sailor Scout, though we doubt that a crossover between the two anime franchises will be made official any time soon:

Recently, the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, revealed fresh details about the ninth part of the manga, JoJo Lands. The artist, who has been working on the manga for decades, shared a bombshell that the star of this upcoming series would be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, but not the Joseph we came to know over the course of Battle Tendency and Stardust Crusaders. This will be the same Joseph that was introduced during the storyline, JoJolion, who lives in an alternate reality from the original universe that kicked off JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

