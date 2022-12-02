JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Hypes Finale With New Jolyne Sketch

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has brought Stone Ocean to a close, as the battle that took place to cap off Jolyne and Pucci's war had an ending that still has fans reeling. Before the latest part of Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation dropped, the franchise was participating in a countdown to the season finale by sharing unique art for many of the heroes and villains featured in the latest effort. Now, to celebrate the final installments of the anime series, new art of the latest Joestar has arrived.

Jolyne Cujoh isn't just unique in being the first female protagonist of the anime franchise, but also in her personality and Stand's ability. Looking to distance herself from her father, the Stardust Crusader known as Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne was hoping to never have to see him again when he left her family but had unfortunately found herself in the position of attempting to save his life while surviving in a Stand user filled prison. In these last episodes of the season, Jotaro and Jolyne are able to team up once again in the fight against Pucci, but the battle doesn't go how the Joestars, or fans, thought when it came to Stone Ocean's magnum opus.

Jolyne's Bizarre Adventure

The Official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Twitter Account shared a new sketch of Jolyne from character designer Masanori Sakai, celebrating the final battles of the female protagonist who is quite a different person when the latest season comes to an end:

At present, neither Netflix nor David Production has revealed what the future holds for the anime adaptation's future, though there are plenty of stories for the show to adapt if it is looking to move forward. Following Jolyne's adventure in the manga, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure unveiled a horse race that took place during Steel Ball Run and then, would revisit a very different version of the sleepy town of Morioh in JoJolion. While the anime's plans are still a mystery, the manga is continuing to release manga short stories and spin-offs while creator Hirohiko Araki works on the next manga's chapter, JoJo Lands.

Are you sad to say goodbye to Jolyne and the story of Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.