Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Releases New Trailer





Jujutsu Kaisen is set to return this winter with the Shonen franchise’s first film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and as the big prequel movie approaches, a new trailer has been released that not only shows off the wild animation that will be used for the new adventure but dives further into the life of Yuta Okkutsu. While a second season has yet to be confirmed for the current life story of the protagonist of the series, Yuji Itadori, it seems like it’s a safe bet that we’ll be seeing the young Jujutsu sorcerer return to the small screen.

Ironically enough, this prequel story wasn’t originally a part of Jujutsu Kaisen at all, but was a story that was released by creator Gege Akutami before the arrival of the popular story we know today, marketed as “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School,” Eventually, when Jujutsu Kaisen became a hit, this prequel story was wrapped into the main mythology and now we’ll be receiving a new film documenting this story of Jujutsu Tech before Yuji took the reins as the series protagonist. Ultimately, Yuta is a very different character than Yuji, not trying to ingest the cursed fingers of the king of curses Sukuna and having a very different power set than the current Shonen protagonist.

Toho Animation revealed the brand new trailer, bringing back a number of familiar faces into this prequel story while also giving us a better look into the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, as well as the animation of Studio MAPPA for the new movie that is sure to give us some of the biggest battles of the series to date:

Ironically enough, director of the anime series, Sunghoo Park, shared his original idea of beginning Jujutsu Kaisen with this prequel story and not having it be a movie at all, but rather a part of the television series:

“When I took on the mantle of director, I originally wanted to start the TV anime series with this magnetic story with its fascinating beginnings in Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College.”

While there has yet to be an announcement regarding the film coming to North America, we imagine fans of the West won’t be waiting too long following its Japanese release.

What do you think of the new trailer for the prequel story of Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech and Yuji Itadori.