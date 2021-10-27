Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Releases New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen has released a new poster for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! The first season of the anime adaptation did so well with fans that it not only meant great sales for the anime, but had inspired a ton of fans to check out Gege Akutami’s original manga and boosted the sales of that. That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise that the anime got an official continuation after the first season ended. What was a surprise, however, was that the anime was continuing with its very first movie instead.

This movie will be adapting Gege Akutami’s official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, that was written before the release of the main series. This limited run prequel follows Yuta Okkotsu (who has been named a few times throughout the anime’s first season) as he’s forced to enroll in Jujutsu Tech when the curse attached to him ends up causing a danger to others as one of the most deadly Cursed Spirits ever. To celebrate the film’s upcoming release in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has dropped a new poster. Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be making its debut in theaters in Japan on December 24th, but has unfortunately yet to reveal its international release plans as of this writing. The returning cast of characters will include the likes of Satoru Gojo, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and more, but they’ll be looking much different since the movie takes place a year before the events of the main series. There will also be two new additions to the cast as well with Kana Hanazawa as Rika Orimoto, and Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu himself. With the film now releasing a new poster, fans can expect to see even more of the film soon.

The film’s getting ready for its release in December, so that means we’ll be seeing many more teasers and trailers to give us an idea of what this is going to look like in motion. This new movie might not have Yuji Itadori and the others along for the fun this time, but hopefully this leads to more anime down the line. But what do you think? How do you like the newest poster for Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!