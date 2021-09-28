Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Details Gojo’s New Movie Design

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed some more details about Satoru Gojo’s new design for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Following the end of the anime’s debut season, it was announced that Gege Akutami’s original manga series would be getting its own feature film next instead of a full second season of the TV anime. This new movie will also change things up a bit as it tackles a very important prequel story that will showcase some of the characters and major events that happened before Yuji Itadori joins the action in the main series. It also comes with some new looks for fan favorites such as Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes place a year before the events of Gege Akutami’s main manga series, and showcases Yuta Okkotsu’s first year enrolled in Jujutsu Tech. It’s here that he meets Gojo along with some other key faces that return in the main series. What’s different here, however, is that because this prequel was written and illustrated before the main series, each of these characters had a different look before their finalized ones in the full serialization. Gojo will be debuting a new look in the new movie, and the official Twitter account for the franchise shared the first look at this new design:

Along with the debut of the design, the official website for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 offered up some smaller details about this earlier take on Gojo and keyed fans into how differently this version of the character will be despite the considerably small change in his character design. It’s described as such (as spotted by @soukatsu_ on Twitter), “Satoru Gojo, user of the powerful Limitless Cursed Technique, has undergone a big change from his usual black blindfold in the TV anime series. His usual way of doing things as he likes and frivolous nature is masked by the cool image of his left eye peeking out from behind his white bandages.”

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently scheduled for a release in Japan on December 24th (which is also a very important day for the series’ story, funny enough), but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of this writing. What do you think of Gojo’s new, but older design for the upcoming movie? What are you hoping to see from Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!