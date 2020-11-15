Jujutsu Kaisen Drops New Artwork of Gojo Without the Blindfold

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest anime airing right now and for good reason. The supernatural title has plenty of top-tier leads and fight sequences to keep fans coming back for more. Of course, fans have started comparing its heroes to other anime icons, so it was inevitable that Gojo Satoru would be likened to Kakashi given their masks. That is, until Gojo showed his face to fans this past week.

Yes, if you missed it, then you better catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen ASAP. The anime revealed Gojo's face to the world as the teacher took off his blindfold. The moment was an epic one for fans who weren't sure if Gojo would ever show off his full face, and some official artwork of the teacher sans blindfold has gone live.

What.......what the......MAPPA saw Satoru Gojo and said “let there be light” holy SH-T??? #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/zCzzXApNaY — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 13, 2020

You can check out the artwork above in all of its sampled glory. The first shot shows Gojo standing in a stairwell with Yuji Itadori next to him. The latter is standing proudly with a fist clinched in his hand. As for Gojo, the hero is on full display in a loose black shirt and khakis. His blue eyes can be seen through his bangs, and Gojo's white hair compliments their color just so.

The final piece shows Gojo in his usual black uniform. The high-collar top frames the teacher's chiseled jaw, and Gojo's white hair looks a bit unkempt. Finally, a smile completes the look while Gojo stares ahead with his pale blue eyes on display.

This new look at Gojo has piqued interest in the fighter, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans shouldn't expect to see his baby blues all the time. The fighter is still duty bound to wear his blindfold most of the time, so fans should enjoy these peaks behind the curtain when they drop.

What do you think about Gojo's new look? Did you expect the character to look like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.