Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off Gojo's Power in Impressive Fight Scene

Jujutsu Kaisen has been getting ready for its first major arc, and the final of the introductions involved showing off what Gojo Satoru can truly do in battle. After being introduced to the anime in the first couple of episodes, fans have been hearing characters mention how Gojo is the most impressive fighter in this world overall. But while we have seen a few teases here and there, it was not until the newest episode of the anime that we truly saw what kind of power Gojo is really hiding and why he's such a big threat to the special grade cursed spirits.

Episode 7 of the series reveals Gojo's first real fight in the anime, and it's clear that the team at MAPPA went all out to truly let this fighter shine with his debut fight. Not only did we get an example of his abilities against a powerful and terrifying opponent, but also just got a cool fight scene to check out.

After making his debut in the previous episode, the volcanic special grade cursed spirit Jogo made his move against Gojo. He had been treating Gojo lightly because he had assumed Gojo's reputation had been exaggerated, and thought he had enough power to take out Gojo here and now. While Gojo did admit that this spirit was stronger than Sukuna's current level (which is saying something considering how strong Sukuna was demonstrated to be in a previous episode), it was still no real match for him.

It was like he kept treating the spirit lightly despite its overwhelming heat and strength, and it was clear that Gojo wasn't even fighting serious. He then removes his blindfold to teach Yuji a lesson about how Domain Expansions work, and we get a brief tease at what kind of power Gojo fighting seriously can exude. For all intents and purposes, this fight shows us how Gojo became the revered fighter that he currently is in the anime.

By the end of this fight it's apparent that the struggle is nowhere near over for Yuji and the others, but at least Yuji (and fans) know that there's a strong teacher showing him the ropes of this world.