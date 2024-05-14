Kagurabachi Chapter 32 Unveils Sleek New Color Page

Kagurabachi has been working its way through an action packed phase of the Rakuzaichi Auction arc, and the newest chapter of the manga is going all out with a new fully colored cover page! Kagurabachi has been a huge hit with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since it released last Fall, and that hot streak has been continuing with each new chapter of the series. Helping matters along is just how many color pages the manga has released since it began, and each one shows off a cool new look at Chihiro Rokuhira and the intense world around him.

Kagurabachi already impressed with a fully colored cover for the previous chapter of the manga, so it was quite a surprise to find that Chapter 32 also includes a new color page. Showing off a new look at Chihiro as he unleashes one of the few final bursts of the Cloud Gouger, the cover art for Kagurabachi Chapter 32 is a tease of the kinds of cinematic action that fans have been enjoying with each of the fights seen thus far. You can check out the cover art for Kagurabachi Chapter 32 below as shared by Shonen Jump.

Kagurabachi, Ch. 32: The brink of death brings forth a new limit-breaking power from within! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/gq1b87cLq4 pic.twitter.com/Y9rQgnn9cq — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 12, 2024

How to Read Kagurabachi Manga

Takeru Hokazono's original Kagurabachi manga series currently has 32 chapters under its belt as of the time of this publication, and is not showing any signs of slowing down. If you wanted to check out the manga as it releases (as it has been recommended by other major creators such as My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi), you can find new chapters online for free with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription).

As for what to expect from this new manga that's been taking over Weekly Shonen Jump magazine even before it officially started its run, Kagurabachi is teased as such, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

As Kagurabachi continues, it's likely going to have even more of a takeover for manga and anime fans in the future!