Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Cosplay Unleashes Fern's Magic

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is an anime adaptation that took the world by storm. Following a nearly-immortal elf attempting to grapple with a world whose inhabitants' life spans are far less than her own, the anime from Studio Madhouse saw serious success. To the surprise of none, the anime world has brought some of its biggest characters to life thanks to devoted cosplayers, with one new example portraying what Fern might look like in the real world.

The beginning of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End portrays the events that follow the defeat of the Demon King, making for quite a change from many other anime stories out there. The titular character takes for granted how long her allies will stay alive, stumbling upon the idea that she needs to gain a better understanding of her surroundings once she loses one of her closest friends. In her new journey, Frieren has a mentee that is attempting to better control her magic and should the anime be renewed for a second season, the character Fern will remain a big part of the series.

Fern's Magic Unleashed

As of this writing, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has yet to be renewed for a season two despite having plenty of material to adapt from the manga. Speaking of the manga, Frieren's title has been placed on indefinite hiatus, leaving anime fans to wonder when the anime elf's story will continue across multiple mediums.

If you haven't had the chance to catch the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's anime, all the episodes are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Frieren's quest, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

