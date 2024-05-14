My Hero Academia Season 7 Honors Star and Stripe as Episode 2 MVP

My Hero Academia is back in action with Season 7 of the anime, and fans have honored Star and Stripe's sacrifice in Episode 2 by dubbing her as the MVP of the episode overall! My Hero Academia has thrown fans right back into the thick of things with the fight between Star and Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki in the skies above Japan, and the first episode of the series demonstrated why Star and Stripe was able to rise to become the United States of America's number one hero. But as fans also saw, Shigaraki is much stronger than he was at the end of the sixth season.

My Hero Academia Season 7 continued the fight between Star and Shigaraki with the newest episode of the anime, but unfortunately it ended up with a much different result than fans might have expected to see. As Episode 2 brought the fight between the American hero and the villain to an end, Star unfortunately lost the fight as Shigaraki was able to make contact with her body as she was unable to fight off the decay. But with everything she was able to accomplish in the fight, My Hero Academia fans have voted her as the MVP of the episode and you can check out a special promo for the occasion below.

Why Star and Stripe is My Hero Academia's MVP

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 sees Star and Stripe losing the fight against Shigaraki, but it's revealed that in her final moments she gave a final order to New Order that would disrupt Shigaraki's new body. Making it so that her Quirk destroys all others, Shigaraki's body began to violently reject the quirk as New Order tore threw many of the abilities he had stored within his body. This weakened Shigaraki enough for Deku and the other heroes to have more time for the fight to come, but the American hero has come and gone very quickly after her debut.

If you wanted to check out the episode yourself, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 is titled "Specter" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "The fight between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki is coming to an end, but Star has one more trick up her sleeve with New Order." You can now find the episode streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu along with the previous six seasons of the anime.