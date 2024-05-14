Bocchi The Rock Reveals Official Godzilla Crossover

You've never quite seen a crossover like this as Bocchi is teaming up with the king of the monsters.

Bocchi The Rock took the anime world by storm with a rocking tale of the titular character trying to find herself via rock and roll, but can she take the kaiju world by storm as well? Anime and kaiju fans alike are about to find out as Bocchi is teaming up with the king of the monsters to help promote her new films. With Godzilla making a big splash in both Japan and North America in recent times, he's the perfect larger-than-life vehicle for Bocchi to team up with.

In Japan, there lives a street dedicated to the king of the kaiju, as you can visit "Godzilla Street" in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district. On this street, a giant statue paying home to Godzilla towers above some buildings and remains a constant reminder of the giant beast's illustrious career. Recently seeing major success in Japan with Godzilla Minus One and in North America with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the lizard king isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Godzilla x Bocchi: The Anime Empire

The new Godzilla-themed Bocchi the Rock! poster on Godzilla Street pic.twitter.com/9TWMYMaVDC — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) May 13, 2024

Bocchi's new films will be compilations of the first season, arriving in Japan this summer. If you haven't had the chance to catch up on Bocchi-chan's story, the first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the fan-favorite anime, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

Want more updates on Bocchi and Godzilla? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the anime rocker and the king of the monsters.