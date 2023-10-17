Jujutsu Kaisen's Actors Knows All About Nanami's Thirst Trap

The Internet is a wild place, and when it comes to social media, anime fans never know what to expect. Recently, the fandom has been flooded with memes of Nanami Kento as Jujutsu Kaisen just gave the man a glow-up. The show's second season bulked Nanami ahead of his comeback, and the sorcerer is now a thirst trap for millions. And as it turns out, the actors of Jujutsu Kaisen are very aware of this shift.

Over on X (Twitter), the actor behind Haruto took time to address their character's part in the thirst trap. The whole thing began when Jujutsu Kaisen season two released its latest episode. It was there fans reunited with Nanami, and the buff sorcerer wiped the floor with foes. The throwdown saw Nanami fight dirty against Haruta in the heart of Shibuya, and actor Chris Hackney is ready to take part in the beating.

I just want to remind everyone that I'm the English voice of Haruta in #JujustuKaisen so...



Do with that what you will. #JJK https://t.co/lt7LTAAz2i — Chris Hackney (@ChrisHackneyGGK) October 13, 2023

"I just want to remind everyone that I'm the English voice of Haruta in Jujutsu Kaisen so... Do with that what you will," Hackney shared on social media after sharing a meme about Nanami's thirst trap. When asked by a fan who they thought they were to Nanami, well – the English actor had this to say:

"The envy of the Internet, apparently."

Obviously, Hackney has his thumb on the pulse of social media. Nanami has quickly become this year's biggest anime hunk, and fans are obsessed. Haruta only helped bring this truth to light as the enemy sorcerer gave Nanami an outlet to let loose. So of course, we can only imagine what Nanami's dub actor David Vincent has in store for this scene...!

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is still working through season two. The hit series is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about Nanami's part in Jujutsu Kaisen season two so far? Did the series really give him a glow up? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!