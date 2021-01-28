Jujutsu Kaisen Gave Us the Gift of Anime Lord of the Rings

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the biggest anime arrivals of last year, following the adventures of Yuji Itadori as he attempted to navigate the supernatural threats menacing the world while attending Jujutsu Tech, and fans are revisiting one of the most insane Easter Eggs wherein a scene from Lord of the Rings was brought into the series! Though there hasn't been an official Lord of the Rings anime in the past, this episode of the popular Shonen franchise gave us a good look into what the characters from the popular trilogy might look like if they entered the world of anime!

The Lord of the Rings was brought into the series of Jujutsu Kaisen via a unique training montage that Yuji had to undergo to better learn how to control the cursed energy that was bubbling up inside of himself following his bond with the king of curses, Sukuna. In order to control his power, Yuji's mentor, Gojo, gave him the task of watching several feature-length films while controlling his emotions, with one of the movies being Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring! The scene, in particular, was one of the most emotional of the trilogy in which Sam and Frodo must abandon the Fellowship to continue their quest to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom!

Twitter User Lavendori revisited this hilarious scene from Jujutsu Kaisen that saw Yuji Itadori watching the finale of Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring while trying to control the cursed energy that had helped him to enter into a brand new world of monsters and magic that he had never known to exist:

HELLO?!??! WAS NO ONE GOING TO TELL ME THAT ANIME-FIED LOTR WAS FEATURED IN JUJUTSU KAISEN?!?!? pic.twitter.com/p0FJ8tmT3n — jus @ samu thirst trap 🍙 (@lavendori) January 26, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen remains one of the biggest new anime series airing thanks to its original launch via Weekly Shonen Jump, further exploring Yuji's world as recent episodes have seen more students of Jujutsu Tech introduced and more terrifying villains attempt to take control of the world for the benefit of curses.

What other Hollywood blockbusters do you want to see arrive in the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime crossovers!