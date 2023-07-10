Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Has Netizens Sweating Over Toji Fushiguro

It looks like Jujutsu Kaisen has welcomed its newest obsession. Not long ago, the anime stepped out with its new season, and the premiere put Gojo center stage with Geto. The two students commanded attention in the premiere, but the fandom swapped sides once Toji Fushiguro made his debut.

Yes, the time has come. After lots of anticipation, Jujutsu Kaisen has put its spotlight on Toji, and the anime fandom is geeking out. Of all the characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, few were more anticipated in the anime than Toji. The character's sleek design and boy-crush looks have been known for years, so now anime fans are seeing that firsthand.

TOJI FUSHIGURO HAS OFFICIALLY DEBUTED IN JUJUTSU KAISEN ANIME!! pic.twitter.com/k3JieLUEp2 — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) July 6, 2023

As you can imagine, Toji's debut in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime spiked social media. From his power level to his buffed-up pecs, Toji is taking over anime discourse these days. We can expect to see more of the sorcerer now that Jujutsu Kaisen is dealing with Gojo's Past arc. After all, Toji made himself known in the manga when Gojo was in high school as the pair found themselves at odds. Now, that feud is going to play out on the small screen, so Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has some big treats in store for fans.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can binge all of season one on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The anime's prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, is also available to stream. So for those needing more details on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about the anime's take on Toji? Are you loving Jujutsu Kaisen season two so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!