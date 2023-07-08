Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has now kicked off its new run of episodes for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed how many episodes Season 2 will be sticking around for! The anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been one of the most anticipated anime returns of the Summer 2023 anime schedule overall, and the series has been pretty open about how it's going to tackle the next two major arcs of the manga over the rest of the year. With two cours planned for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the anime has confirmed its episode count as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 previously revealed how it was planned to schedule out the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arcs (otherwise known as the Gojo's Past Arc) and Shibuya Incident Arcs for the Summer 2023 slate and beyond, and now it's been revealed that the anime's new season will be running for 23 episodes overall. Being listed with eight Blu-ray and DVD volumes in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will feature 23 episodes across its Summer and Fall airings for the rest of the year.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Anime Schedule

As explained by the official Jujutsu Kaisen anime website and home video listings for Season 2 in Japan, the episode schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 breaks down as such:

July 6 to August 3: Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs (the Gojo's Past saga) – 5 Episodes

August 10: Gojo's Past Arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie Recap

August 17: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Recap

August 24: Break

August 31: Shibuya Incident Arc – 18 episodes

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll, and they begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

Will this be enough episodes for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!