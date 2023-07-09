Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2 Premiere

At last, Jujutsu Kaisen is back. After rolling out an impressive first season, the anime just went live with season two following the wild success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The new season has Gojo on center stage as we're finally exploring his time in high school. And though fans are incredibly hyped for the comeback, no one is more excited than the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Recently enough, Gege Akutami broke his silence on season two ahead of its launch. It was there the artist praised the director behind the anime's new season, and Akutami said this season will surely surprise fans who haven't kept up with the manga.

"Director [Shota] Goshozono is of the same generation and has a similar sensibility as me. I feel that he has the same goal in mind as I do. I can feel his determination to make [the show] even better based on its first season and film, so I am already very satisfied with it even though it hasn't aired yet. I hope that many people will watch the season season of the anime. Especially if you don't know much about the manga," Akutami shared.

Of course, the creator also wrote to fans after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 dropped its first episode. The artist posted a little note to social media with some scribble sketches, and it was there the creator thanked everyone who worked on the anime.

"Congratulations and thank you to all the staff members that worked on the first episode of season two," he wrote. "It was amazing to see how the anime aligned and added cool scenes and effects. The author couldn't feel more blessed."

Obviously, Akutami is living for Jujutsu Kaisen, and that is good considering the series has plenty left to explore. The show is only now tackling Gojo's Past arc, and as for the manga, Akutami reassured fans recently the series has a long way to go before it wraps. So if you want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen comeback? Are you loving season two so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!