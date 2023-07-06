Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Opening, Ending: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for a new season, and today marks its big debut. If you did not know, the anime has just returned with season two, so all eyes are on Gojo as usual. After all, the sorcerer is kicking off this new season with a special flashback arc, and Jujutsu Kaisen just dropped new opening and ending credits to celebrate.

As you can see below, the opening of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is gorgeous, and that puts things lightly. MAPPA Studio stepped up its use of color and lighting to bring our favorites to life. From Shoko to Geto and Gojo, the whole gang is united in this opening, and it features banger music from Tatsuya Kitani, "Where Our Blue Is" which fits thanks to Gojo's eyes.

The ending is just as gorgeous, and it takes a darker tone thanks to Geto. The soft ending has a slower pace and really focuses on the parallels between Geto and his best friend. Complete with music by Sushi Sakiyama, "Lantern" proves this first opening for season 2 is flawless, and we're obsessed with its hidden symbols.

Of course, the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was perfect in between these new reels. MAPPA Studios pulled together an impressive budget to bring Gojo's youth to life. Filled with fluid action scenes and light banter, the anime's take on Gojo's past is going to hurt fans as much as it heals them. So if you are ready for what's to come, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be dropping episodes weekly on Crunchyroll.

If you are not caught up with the series, you can find all of Jujutsu Kaisen streaming on Crunchyroll including its prequel film. As for the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is still ongoing courtesy of creator Gege Akutami. So for more details on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about these new Jujutsu Kaisen reels? Are you hyped for the anime's new season?